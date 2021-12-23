Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys $585,045.66 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 94,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

