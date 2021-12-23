Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) vs. Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Critical Review

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $880.82 million 0.59 $33.76 million $4.53 15.31 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barrett Business Services and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 3.72% 17.53% 4.21% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

