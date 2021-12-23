Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 329,314 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Barrick Gold worth $90,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,342 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

