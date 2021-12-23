Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $383.09 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $383.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,864,568 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

