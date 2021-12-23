Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 57,129 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.22% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

