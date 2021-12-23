Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.