Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,055 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

TIP opened at $128.55 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

