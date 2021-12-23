Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.08% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

