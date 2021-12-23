Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.