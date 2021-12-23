BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.59

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.59 and traded as high as C$65.90. BCE shares last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 961,342 shares traded.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.3999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

