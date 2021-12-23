Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00239722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00513822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

