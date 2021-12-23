Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00239722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00513822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.