Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

