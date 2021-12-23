Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,309,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 108.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

