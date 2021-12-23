Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,620 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.