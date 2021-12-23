Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,597,000 after buying an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

