Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,829 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

