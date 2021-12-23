Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

