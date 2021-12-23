Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $911.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $925.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $900.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

