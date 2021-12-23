Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 358,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

