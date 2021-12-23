Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

