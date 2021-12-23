Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

