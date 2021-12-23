Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,555 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.10 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

