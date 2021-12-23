Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.30.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.