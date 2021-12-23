Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $79.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17.

