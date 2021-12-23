Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.71% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

FCG opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

