Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Up 6%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 9,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 866,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

