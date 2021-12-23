Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Acquires $46,000.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTTX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,015. Better Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTTX. Cowen began coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

