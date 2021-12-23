B&I Capital AG Has $12.20 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

B&I Capital AG reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 3.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.