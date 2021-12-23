B&I Capital AG Sells 49,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

B&I Capital AG decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

