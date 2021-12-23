Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.99. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 794 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

