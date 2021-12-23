Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,321,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

