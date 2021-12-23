Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $258.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.