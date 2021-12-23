BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $46.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,060.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $235.09 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

