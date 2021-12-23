Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.49.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.96. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

