Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,583 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.74.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bioventus by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

