Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $102.42 or 0.00200057 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $58,266.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird's analysis of the wallet's past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

