Biswap Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Biswap has a market cap of $235.56 million and approximately $78.73 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars.

