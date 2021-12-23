BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $337,211.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $337,211.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,966.75 or 0.99405433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00055505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031587 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $730.70 or 0.01425152 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

