bitCNY Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $419,751.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.