BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $16,055.70 and $31.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00411352 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

