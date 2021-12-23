Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $44,930.14 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027790 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.