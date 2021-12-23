Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $253.25 million and $1.75 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011159 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

