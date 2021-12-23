Bitcoin Private Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004311 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1,464.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00327912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00141402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

