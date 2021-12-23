BitcoinZ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $630,620.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.71 million and $630,620.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00329374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00141099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,686,083,632 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.