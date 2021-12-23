BitCore (BTX) Hits One Day Volume of $270,078.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $270,078.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,196.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.94 or 0.08045394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00324361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00894595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00074036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00410057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00253665 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

