BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144.07 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $144.07 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003784 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

