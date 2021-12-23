BitMax Token Trading 35.9% Higher This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

