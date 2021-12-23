Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Hits $81,659.55

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $81,659.55 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,746,763 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,758 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

