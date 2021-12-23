BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.85 billion and $375.51 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00189511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009342 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002715 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001932 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

